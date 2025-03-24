Mexico: two former police officers arrested in connection with clandestine crematorium that also served as suspected drug training camp

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de marzo, 2025

Mexican authorities reported that two former police officers were arrested for possible links to the alleged drug trafficking training center in western Mexico where human remains were found in early March.

One of the men was identified as Gabriel J. The Jalisco Prosecutor's Office explained that the former Tala municipal police officer was captured for his alleged participation in the forced disappearance of a man, who was held captive in Rancho Izaguirre and later released.

"Investigative police officers carried out the apprehension of Gabriel J. - 22 years old, and who is no longer a police officer - in the Municipality of Acatic this March 22. He was brought before the Control Judge for the crime of forced disappearance of persons," the prosecutor's office wrote in a statement.

After reporting the arrest, authorities updated the report and indicated that another arrest was also made. However, the Prosecutor's Office did not elaborate on this one. "In collaboration with the Attorney General's Office of the Republic, another individual was arrested for their probable involvement in the crime of forced disappearance, in relation to the events that occurred in Rancho Izaguirre," the Jalisco Prosecutor's Office indicated.

The information on both arrests was released the same week that José Gregorio "N", a.k.a. "Lastra", who is allegedly the leader of a criminal cell of the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG) and was linked to the Teuchitlán case, was arrested.

"This individual is allegedly credited with recruiting and training people for the criminal group. The 51-year-old man, arrested in the Cuajimalpa mayor's office in Mexico City, is said to be the right-hand man of El Sapo, the regional leader of the criminal group," explained El Universal de Mexico.

The Izaguirre Ranch case

In early March, the Jalisco State Attorney General's Office (FGE) reported the discovery of a clandestine crematorium at Rancho Izaguirre, located in La Estanzuela, municipality of Teuchitlán, allegedly operated by the Jalisco Cartel - New Generation (CJNG).

The site, which was also used as a training and extermination center, revealed charred skeletal remains hidden underground and a brick slab, in addition to evidence such as shell casings, magazines and personal items.

The charred skeletal remains The discovery was made as a result of the investigations carried out by the Deputy Prosecutor's Office for Missing Persons, which explored the land of almost 10,000 square meters. According to the Prosecutor's Office, the skeletal remains presented an "advanced state of calcination", and their quantity is yet to be determined.

At the site they also found 96 cartridge cases of various calibers, many of them deformed or rusted, three magazines and a pair of metallic grab rings.

The ranch had already been inspected in September 2024, but on this occasion new evidence was detected in areas not previously explored. "The skeletal remains were calcined and inhumed, and additionally hidden under a layer of earth and a brick slab, which prevented their detection in the initial inspection," the state Prosecutor's Office said.

The case became relevant after an anonymous call received last year by the Guerreros Buscadores de Jalisco collective, which led authorities to the property. In that first intervention, the National Guard arrested 10 people after a confrontation, freed two victims and found the body of another person.