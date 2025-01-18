Islamist terrorists kill half a hundred Christians in DR Congo

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 18 de enero, 2025

Fifty Christians were killed in an attack by Islamist terrorists against communities in the province of Kivu, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was reported by several local media that have collected testimonies from the area.

The attacks are the responsibility of the militias of the Allied Democratic Forces, an Islamist terrorist group linked to theIslamic State, which terrorizes the eastern regions of the Congo bordering Uganda.

According to Radio Okapi, a local media outlet, at least 32 people were hacked to death with machetes during an assault this week on the town of Muhangi. They were joined by another 12 victims in other attacks in areas near the city.

According to Congolese authorities, who barely have control over the territory, at least 23 people were kidnapped by the terrorists after these same attacks.