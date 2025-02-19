70 Christians found beheaded in a church in DR Congo

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Seventy bodies were found decapitated and tied up in a Protestant church in the town of Kasanga, in North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR).

According to reports, the victims had been kidnapped three days earlier in an attack perpetrated by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) military group, a group linked to the Islamic State.

However, no organization has claimed responsibility for the massacre, so far.

According to reports, in the early hours of Thursday, February 13, armed men arrived in the village of Mayba, in Lubero territory, demanding the inhabitants to leave their homes quietly.

At that time, about 20 Christians were abducted. Later, when the community tried to organize a ransom, the attackers returned and captured another 50 people.

In total, the 70 hostages were taken to the church, where they were killed.

The victims include women, children and elderly people, which has generated deep shock among the local population. Sentiments of a lack of safety and security have prevented many families from burying their dead. As of Tuesday, February 18, some bodies remained in the church, as conditions did not allow for their recovery.

Churches, schools and health centers closed



Meanwhile, hundreds of Christians have fled the area to seek refuge elsewhere. Churches, schools and health centers have closed their doors due to the chaotic security situation and ongoing violence.

Chaos and violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo

The DR Congo suffers day by day from violence. The Congolese city of Goma is under siege by the rebel forces of the M23, a militia from Kivu province that is supported by Rwanda in its fight against the Congolese government.



