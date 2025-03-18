One dead and two injured after multiple hit-and-run near King's College in London

Published by Carlos Dominguez 18 de marzo, 2025

On Tuesday morning, a van ran over several pedestrians in central London. The accident occurred outside King's College, near Somerset House.

According to reports, a woman in her twenties died following the accident and two other people were taken to hospital, one with serious injuries.

According to the BBC, a 26-year-old man has been arrested and is suspected of causing the accident under the influence of narcotics.

According to Metropolitan Police sources, which were quoted by The Sun, the incident is not believed to be related to a terrorist attack.

Following the event, the King's College campus was closed.