Zelenski announced that he will speak this Wednesday with Trump

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de marzo, 2025

Volodimyr Zelenski announced from Finland that this Wednesday he will speak with Donald Trump. The purpose of this conversation is to know the details of the discussion the U.S. president had with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

During a press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenski said he will maintain contacts with Trump to discuss "the next steps" to be taken.

As reported by AFP, Zelenski stated Wednesday that the United States should monitor the cease-fire, which involves a cease in Russia's attacks on energy infrastructure, agreed between Donald Trump, and his Russian peer, Vladimir Putin.

During the press conference in Helsinki, the Ukrainian president stated that "the United States should be the main monitoring entity."

European Union does not accept Putin's demand on cessation of arms deliveries to Ukraine

European diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas warned Wednesday that the bloc "cannot accept" the Russian president's demand to end arms deliveries to Ukraine.

According to AFP, Kallas said that versions of the content of the call between Trump and Putin, do not fully match.

According to the known versions of that conversation, Putin demanded the cease of arms deliveries to Ukraine by the EU.

"That cannot be accepted," Kallas warned, adding that if the Russian leadership gets no more military aid "they are free to go ahead, because the Ukrainians cannot defend themselves."

Therefore, he reinforced, "clearly this will not work. So it is a red line for the Europeans."

This measure "cannot be in the agreement, because Ukrainians must be ready to defend themselves. And the strongest security guarantee there is, is a strong Ukrainian army," the head of European diplomacy insisted.