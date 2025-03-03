Germany: Multiple hit-and-run in Mannheim leaves one dead and several injured

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 3 de marzo, 2025

A vehicle ran over a crowd in the city center of Mannheim (Germany), leaving one dead and several injured, local media reported.

According to initial reports, collected by the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper, the vehicle sped down a central road in the city, running over several people who were walking around the area.

For the moment it has not been assured that it is a terrorist attack. However, the authorities issued a statement to warn the population to stay away from the place so as not to endanger their lives.

In recent months, Germany has been the target of a number of terrorist attacks. In December, in Magdeburg, a Saudi-born terrorist ploughed into a crowd enjoying the city's Christmas market. Five people were killed and as many as 60 to 80 were injured.

On February 13, in Munich, an attack similar to the one in Magdeburg occurred. A terrorist attacked a group of people in a central area of the city, leaving 28 people injured, two of them seriously.

Eight days later, this time in the capital, Berlin, a Syrian refugee stabbed a Spanish tourist at the Holocaust Memorial monument. According to authorities, the terrorist's intention was to "kill Jews".