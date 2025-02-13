Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

Several people were injured Thursday in Munich, southern Germany, when a vehicle rammed into a group, police have said. The driver was arrested at the scene.

Munich police said on the social network X that the incident occurred in the center of the city, which on Thursday is hosting the opening of theSecurity Conference. According to the Bild newspaper, 20 people were reportedly injured. At least two of them seriously.

The driver is, according to media reports, a 26-year-old Afghan immigrant.

Local media indicated that the car, a Mini Cooper, rammed a group of striking Verdi union workers, and that ambulances quickly arrived at the scene.

According to witnesses of the incident, cited by Bild, two males were in the vehicle. Police opened fire during the intervention, reportedly aiming at one of the vehicle’s windows to stop the perpetrators.

The attack took place in the center of the city, where there is a strong police presence due to a Security Conference being attended by Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski, among other leaders.

((NEWS UNDER DEVELOPING))