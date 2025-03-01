Zelensky leaves US empty-handed

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 1 de marzo, 2025

After a tense discussion in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky left the United States. Flight logs indicate that his plane took off from Andrews Air Force Base at 10:53 p.m. ET bound for London, the capital of the United Kingdom.

There is no information yet on whether Zelensky has any scheduled engagements in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has yet to comment on the heated discussion between the Ukrainian leader, President Trump, and Vice President Vance at the White House.

Zelensky concluded his U.S. visit, departing empty-handed despite expectations. He left without securing a mineral deal, facing deteriorating relations with Washington, and with growing uncertainty about the future of the war without U.S. financial and military support.

Now, the ball is in Europe’s court, with its main leaders initially voicing support for Zelensky and Ukraine. They have promised more military and financial aid, stepping up after three years in which Washington was the primary backer of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.