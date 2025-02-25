Taiwan arrests Chinese crew of Togolese ship accused of cutting fiber optic cable

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 25 de febrero, 2025

Taiwan's Coast Guard has arrested the Chinese crew of a Togolese vessel accused of intentionally cutting an underwater fiber-optic cable, an incident that further escalates tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

The Taiwanese authorities sent a ship to the area where the Togolese vessel was located, just over half a mile from the point where the cable was broken.

Upon arrival, the Taiwanese Coast Guard entered the deck of the Togolese vessel and detained the Chinese crew members on board.

Despite the cable break, the Taiwanese government assured that there was no interruption in service, as communications were successfully redirected to adjacent cables.

Taipei has already launched an investigation into the reason for the submarine cable breakage.

This incident occurred simultaneously with accusations against China of endangering the lives of civilians aboard commercial aircraft by conducting live-fire military drills in the Tasman Sea, which lies between Australia and New Zealand.

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been evident for years. In this conflict—one that has not yet escalated into war—the United States has upheld its support for the island's independence and has even financed its defense. However, its diplomatic presence in Taipei remains unofficial.