State Dept. orders embassies and consulates to cancel all media subscriptions

The State Department ordered all embassies and consulates around the globe to cancel all media subscriptions deemed "non-mission essential," according to a new February memo revealed by the Washington Post.

The move is in sync with another Trump administration provision, which in early February ordered the General Services Administration (GSA) to cancel all media contracts approved by this agency.

The orders came after the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) discovered that tens of thousands of dollars were being spent on subscriptions to the digital media outlet Politico Pro.

According to the new memo revealed by the WaPo, on Feb. 11 the Trump administration ordered embassies and consulates in Europe to immediately cancel all contracts and purchase orders to print media, justifying the move as part of an effort to cut spending.

"Considering this priority, posts are asked to immediately place Stop Work Orders on all non-mission critical contracts/purchase orders for media subscriptions (publications, periodicals, and newspaper subscriptions) that are not academic or professional journals," the memo said.

The order affects all U.S. embassies and consulates worldwide, according to a State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another memo sent last Friday, Feb. 14, instructed procurement teams at embassies and consulates to accelerate the cancellation of contracts with six particular news organizations: The Economist, The New York Times, Politico, Bloomberg News, The Associated Press and Reuters.

Critics of the Trump administration questioned the move, claiming that embassy security teams will be affected, as they use news coverage from the world's major media to prepare in advance for diplomatic trips to conflict zones.

Given this situation, the Trump Administration informed State Department staff that there is the possibility of applying to retain a media subscription as long as the following questions are answered in the affirmative:

"Does it make America safer? Does it make America stronger? Does it make America more prosperous?"

Also, the directive stated that a subscription can be maintained as long as it affects the safety of personnel, U.S. facilities or if required by treaty or law.