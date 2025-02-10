President Trump reaffirms his plan to take over Gaza despite Middle East rejection

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 9 de febrero, 2025

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, reaffirmed his plan to buy and take over Gaza despite several Middle Eastern countries expressing their disagreement with such action. The Republican leader reiterated that commitment to reporters' questions on the subject inside the Air Force One presidential plane.

Trump expressed that, if he could materialize such a plan, which consists of making the United States the owner of this area and relocating Palestinians to other countries in the region, he would "turn Gaza into a prime location for future development." Also, the U.S. president stated that he would soon meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Saudi Arabian Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

When asked about the reasons for the meeting, Trump replied that it would be to explain the details of his plan for Gaza and for them to accept to relocate Palestinians to their countries. The president added that his government might even allow Palestinian refugees to come to the United States on a case-by-case basis, adding that "I will take care of the Palestinians and make sure they are not killed."

Netanyahu reiterates his support for Trump's plan

Hours before these statements by Trump, Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, stated in an interview with Fox News that he not only agreed with the U.S. president's plan but would also do the work to help materialize what he described as a "revolutionary" idea.

"I think that President Trump's proposal is the first fresh idea in years, and it has the potential to change everything in Gaza. All Trump is saying, 'I want to open the gate and give them an option to relocate temporarily while we rebuild the place physically.'" Trump "never said he wants American troops to do the job. Guess what? We'll do the job," Netanyahu said during the interview.