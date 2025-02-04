Panama considers canceling contract with Hong Kong company

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

Panama is reportedly evaluating canceling its contract with Hutchison Ports PPC, a Hong Kong-based company that operates ports near the Panama Canal, to address President Donald Trump's concerns about Chinese influence, Bloomberg reported.

The situation follows US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to Panama, where he expressed concern over China's "unacceptable" influence over the canal.

During his stay in that country, Rubio had demanded that the Central American government make "immediate changes" in the face of Chinese influence and wrote on his X account.

"I met with the president of Panama, José Rául Mulino, and the foreign minister, to make it clear that the United States cannot and will not allow, the Chinese Communist Party to continue its effective control over the Panama Canal Zone."

Another victory for Marco Rubio



However, China's communist influence was not only the focus of the conversation between Panama and the United States. It also set up a reinforcement in immigration cooperation.

Rubio witnessed a deportation flight with 43 migrants from Panama to Colombia, as part of the efforts to stem the flow of people crossing the Darien Gap to the US.

Mulino also stressed that his government has intensified migration controls, which has led to a 90% reduction in the number of irregular crossings through the Darien compared to the previous year.