(AFP) A group of 34 Peruvians who were deported from the United States for immigration violations arrived in Lima early Saturday, the Peruvian government said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru informs that on the date, in the early hours of the morning, 34 Peruvian nationals arrived in our country from the United States," a press release stated.

The press release announced that the operation took place in coordination with U.S. authorities "to facilitate the return of (Peruvian) citizens intervened for immigration violations in that country."

Foreign Minister Elmer Schialer said Thursday that 74 Peruvian citizens were being held in an immigration detention center in the United States and that they would be deported once the respective process is completed.

Schialer said on January 26 that approximately 12,000 Peruvians had been deported from the United States for "immigration offenses" since August 2022.