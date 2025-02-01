Hamas releases Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de febrero, 2025

The Hamas terrorist group on Saturday released Yarden Bibas, Keith Siegel and Ofer Kalderon to the Red Cross in the southern Gaza Strip, becoming the last three hostages to be released under the ceasefire agreement.

The three were held in captivity by the terrorist group for 484 days, since Hamas perpetrated its attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Benjamin Netanyahu's office posted a video on social media of the moment when Bibas and Kalderon were handed over to Israeli authorities.

At around 8:30 am local time, Kalderon and Bibas were received by Red Cross agents. Siegel was turned over an hour and a half later.

Upon being received by the organization, they were transported to Israeli territory, where Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and Shin Bet agents awaited them. There, they were reunited with their families.

Hamas still has 82 hostages in captivity, 23 of whom are scheduled to be released in the next phases of the first part of the agreement. However, only 15 are believed to be alive.