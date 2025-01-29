Relatives of Gadi Moses call for the release of their loved one during a demonstration in Germany.John Macdougall / AFP

The Hamas terrorist group on Wednesday handed over the list of Israeli hostages to be released Thursday as part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

The list, which was accepted by Jerusalem, includes 80-year-old Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud, female soldier Agam Berger and five Thai nationals. All of them will return to Israel after being held for 482 days by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It should be noted that the identities of the Thai hostages, who were working in Israel, will not be revealed until their release. This is believed to be because Israeli authorities fear misidentification errors.

Of the 90 hostages still held in Gaza, 10 are foreign nationals: eight from Thailand, one from Nepal and one from Tanzania. Three of them are estimated to be dead.

In exchange for the release of the hostages, Israel will free 110 Palestinians who are imprisoned in the Jewish state: 30 of them murderers sentenced to life imprisonment, 30 women and minors, 30 over 50 who have up to 15 years remaining on their sentences or are suffering from illnesses, and 20 serving other sentences of up to 15 years in prison, Israeli newspaper Ynet reported.

The abductions of Gadi Moses, Arbel Yehud and Agam Berger



Arbel Yehoud, a 29-year-old German-Israeli woman, was abducted from her home in the Nir Oz community in southern Israel during the Oct. 7 massacre.

The young woman appeared in a Palestinian Islamic Jihad video, estimated to have been recorded a day before four hostages were freed last Saturday.

Agam Berger, 20, is an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldier who was kidnapped in the Nahal Oz area in the southern Jewish state during the brutal terror attack.

It is estimated that it was she who braided the hair of the four hostages freed last Saturday.

Gadi Moses was also kidnapped during the Oct. 7 massacre at his home in Nir Oz and turned 80 last March while being held by Hamas in Gaza.

Trump administration's Middle East envoy met with Netanyahu in Israel



Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, the Trump administration's Middle East envoy, arrived in Israel on Wednesday from Saudi Arabia, and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after visiting Gaza.

Ynet said that before arriving in Israel, Witkoff discussed the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Jerusalem and Hamas with Saudi officials, as well as the reconstruction of Gaza and a possible treaty for the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and the Jewish state.