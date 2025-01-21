A synagogue in Melbourne, Australia, in ruins after being set on fire in antisemitic attack in December 2024. Australian Prime Minister's Department / AFP .

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

A daycare center belonging to the Jewish community was burned down during the early hours Tuesday morning in eastern Sydney, Australia, and antisemitic graffiti was also found near the site, Australian authorities said. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is the latest antisemitic attack in Australia, where the recent increase in hate incidents against Jews has kept this community and the authorities on alert.

The childcare center, which is located near a Jewish school and a synagogue, was badly damaged, local police said. No injuries were reported.

Sydney Police added that graffiti on a wall reading "Death to Jews" appeared near the facility.

Sydney suffers second antisemitic attack in four days



As mentioned, Australian authorities are on alert due to the increase of hate incidents against Jews in the country. In fact, this is the second antisemitic attack in Sydney in just four days.

The previous attack occurred in the area where Alex Ryvchin, a leader of Australia's Jewish community, used to reside. Images captured by a security camera show two hooded individuals pouring a flammable liquid on the pavement and then throwing fire on the liquid, which burned four vehicles and caused damage to a house. The vandals also spray painted antisemitic graffiti on a car.

Last December, a fire swept through a synagogue in Melbourne, causing two injuries and significant property damage.

According to a witness, a group of people entered the synagogue through a window and set fire to the interior of the temple.

Australian authorities condemn the act: 'A vicious crime'

In statements during a press conference, New South Wales Prime Minister Chris Minns said that the police are conducting an investigation into what he called a "vicious hate crime" and that "these bastards will be rounded up."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the childcare center fire as "a vicious crime."

'Antisemitism consumes everything'

Alex Ryvchin, co-executive director of the Executive Council of Australian Judaism (ECAJ), said, "To plan and execute the firebombing of a childcare centre requires a depth of savagery that is difficult to imagine. Today, families will be having conversations about whether it’s safe to send their children to the places where they should be safest. Places of worship, homes and now pre-schools have all been targeted by domestic terrorists."

"Antisemitism consumes everything. It is the disease that is destroying our country. We need national cabinet to deal with what is a national emergency," Ryvchin added.

To plan and execute the firebombing of a childcare centre requires a depth of savagery that is difficult to imagine. Today, families will be having conversations about whether it’s safe to send their children to the places where they should be safest. Places of worship, homes and… pic.twitter.com/QJ5LlFLCz4 — Alex Ryvchin (@AlexRyvchin) January 20, 2025

Sharp rise in antisemitism since Oct. 7



Australia has seen a significant increase in antisemitic incidents since the Oct. 7 massacre. At least six attacks vandalizing Jewish-related property in Sydney have been reported in recent weeks.

The Australian Federal Police have set up a special unit to investigate antisemitic violence.