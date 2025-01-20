Israel releases 90 Palestinian prisoners following hostage swap deal with Hamas

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

Israel has released the first 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a deal with Hamas, in exchange for the release of three Israeli hostages. The move comes as part of a fragile cease-fire that came into effect after 15 months of intense fighting between the two sides.

Details of the release and exchange

The Israel Prison Service(IPS) confirmed that Palestinian prisoners were transferred from Ofer prison in the West Bank to their homes, including several East Jerusalem residents. The release process was carried out under strict security measures, with checks by Israeli forces and representatives of the Red Cross, who conducted medical checks on the prisoners prior to their release.

Of the 90 prisoners released, 78 were residents of the West Bank, handed over at the Beitunia checkpoint. The remaining 12, from East Jerusalem, were released to their homes. Among those released were 69 women, some minors, and 12 men convicted of minor security offenses, according to Ynet reports.

Release of the hostages and their reception in Israel

The deal also saw the release of three Israeli hostages: Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, who were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza. Images of the handover showed the three surrounded by crowds and Hamas members. In Israel, they were received with great emotion, embraced by their families in Tel Aviv, where thousands of Israelis celebrated the moment with applause and cheers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his gratitude saying: "An entire nation embraces you," as images of the freed hostages generated a sense of hope amid the tragedy.

Reactions and political challenges in Israel

Despite the joy over the release of hostages, the agreement has generated political tensions within Israel. The National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with his faction, Jewish Power, announced their departure from the government in protest of the cease-fire, which has weakened Netanyahu's ruling coalition. However, the decision to leave the government will not affect the ongoing truce.

According to the agreement, 33 Israeli hostages, taken by Hamas during its October 2023 attack, will be released in the first phase of the truce, which lasts 42 days. During the same period, 737 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails, according to Israel's Justice Ministry.

This agreement marks the second cease-fire in the conflict, with the hope that a definitive cessation of fighting will be achieved. However, doubts remain about the long-term viability of the agreement between Israel and Hamas.