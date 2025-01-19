Romi Gonen, Emily Tehila Damari and Doron Steinbrecher, the first hostages to be released by Hamas

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

Israeli authorities and the families of Romi Gonen, Emily Tehila Damari and Doron Steinbrecher confirmed that these three young women are the first three hostages that Hamas assured it would release later Sunday. Despite expressing joy and calling on their compatriots to take to the streets for a massive welcome, relatives were cautious, assuring that "it's not done until it's done."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), meanwhile, confirmed that the names of the three women are those on the terrorists' list and assured that they are prepared to receive them. However, they assured that they had not yet received any concrete indication as to when they will be handed over.

The military anticipates that the terrorists will leave the three hostages in the hands of the Red Cross, and it will be this NGO that will hand them over to the IDF special forces inside the Gaza Strip. From there, the hostages will be taken to one of the three army facilities set up near the border - one near Re'im, one near Kerem Shalom and one near Erez - for an initial check-up, and then to a hospital to be reunited with their families.

In addition, the army has prepared a device, including road closures in the Gaza border area from early Sunday morning to protect the hostages' privacy during the release.

Romi Gonen

Romi Gonen was one of the Israelis captured by Hamas terrorists at the Nova Festival on October 7, 2023. As revealed by her mother, Romi told her that she was injured in the attack and that three of her friends accompanying her were killed. In the biographical note provided to the Hostage Forum by the family, she was described as a young woman of "24 years old, lives in Kfar Vradim. She loves to dance, travel and enjoy life. Her friends and family describe her as energetic, fun, family-oriented and full of life. Romi has four siblings and two loving parents, Meirav and Eitan."

Emily Tehila Damari

With dual British and Israeli nationality, Damari was shot and injured during her abduction on October 7, 2023. According to the biographical note published by her family through the Hostages and Missing Relatives Forum Damari is "a British citizen living in Kfar Aza. Her friends describe her as very well-liked and popular, friends with everyone. Emily enjoys barbecues and karaoke nights, and loves hats. She is a central figure in the local youth community in Kfar Aza and is always there for her friends." On October 7 she was kidnapped along with her friends Gali and Ziv Berman, who remain captive, and Doron Steinbrecher."

Doron Steinbrecher

Steinbrecher's family described the young woman as, "a veterinary nurse who has cared for animals since she was a child, when she helped at the school petting zoo. She loves sports, especially running, and every Saturday she goes for an early morning run around the kibbutz."

"Her family describes her as a devoted aunt, especially loved by her nieces and nephews. Her parents are Roni and Simona, and she has a sister, Yamit, and a brother, Dor."

Damari and Steinbrecher lived in the "young generation" neighborhood of Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Of the 37 residents there at the time of the attack, 11 people were killed and seven were kidnapped and taken to the Strip.