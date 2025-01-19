Israel confirms two Americans and two members of the Bibas family among the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire
According to a statement from the Government Press Office, the two young children, Kfir, 2, and Ariel, 5, are on the list provided by the terrorists.
The Israeli Government Press Office confirmed in a statement on X the identity of the 33 hostages to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the ceasefire that went into effect on Sunday. They include Americans Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel as well as the Bibas family, including young children Kfir, 2, and Ariel, 5.
In the release, Netanyahu's government expressed his joy at their return home: "We are looking forward to your return home."
List of the 33 hostages to be released
- Romi Gonen, 23
- Emily Damari, 27
- Arbel Yehud, 29
- Doron Steinbrecher, 31
- Ariel Bibas, 5
- Kfir Bibas, 2
- Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33
- Liri Albag, 19
- Karina Ariev, 20
- Agam Berger, 21
- Danielle Gilboa, 20
- Naama Levy, 20
- Ohad Ben-Ami, 58
- Gadi Moshe Moses, 80
- Keith Siegel, 65
- Ofer Calderon, 54
- Eli Sharabi, 52
- Itzik Elgarat, 70
- Shlomo Mansour, 86
- Ohad Yahalomi, 50
- Oded Lifshitz, 84
- Tsahi Idan, 50
- Hisham al-Sayed, 36
- Yarden Bibas, 35
- Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36
- Yair Horn, 46
- Omer Wenkert, 23
- Sasha Trufanov, 28
- Eliya Cohen, 27
- Or Levy, 34
- Avera Mengistu, 38
- Tal Shoham, 39
- Omer Shem-Tov, 22
.