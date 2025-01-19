Voz media US Voz.us
Israel confirms two Americans and two members of the Bibas family among the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire

According to a statement from the Government Press Office, the two young children, Kfir, 2, and Ariel, 5, are on the list provided by the terrorists.

List of hostages to be released.Screenshot X / GPO.

Published by
Israel Duro

The Israeli Government Press Office confirmed in a statement on X the identity of the 33 hostages to be released by Hamas in the first phase of the ceasefire that went into effect on Sunday. They include Americans Sagui Dekel-Chen and Keith Siegel as well as the Bibas family, including young children Kfir, 2, and Ariel, 5.

In the release, Netanyahu's government expressed his joy at their return home: "We are looking forward to your return home."

List of the 33 hostages to be released

  1. Romi Gonen, 23
  2. Emily Damari, 27
  3. Arbel Yehud, 29
  4. Doron Steinbrecher, 31
  5. Ariel Bibas, 5
  6. Kfir Bibas, 2
  7. Shiri Silberman Bibas, 33
  8. Liri Albag, 19
  9. Karina Ariev, 20
  10. Agam Berger, 21
  11. Danielle Gilboa, 20
  12. Naama Levy, 20
  13. Ohad Ben-Ami, 58
  14. Gadi Moshe Moses, 80
  15. Keith Siegel, 65
  16. Ofer Calderon, 54
  17. Eli Sharabi, 52
  18. Itzik Elgarat, 70
  19. Shlomo Mansour, 86
  20. Ohad Yahalomi, 50
  21. Oded Lifshitz, 84
  22. Tsahi Idan, 50
  23. Hisham al-Sayed, 36
  24. Yarden Bibas, 35
  25. Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36
  26. Yair Horn, 46
  27. Omer Wenkert, 23
  28. Sasha Trufanov, 28
  29. Eliya Cohen, 27
  30. Or Levy, 34
  31. Avera Mengistu, 38
  32. Tal Shoham, 39
  33. Omer Shem-Tov, 22

