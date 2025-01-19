Gaza cease-fire begins with three hours delay

Hundreds of Palestinians take to the streets following the entry into force of the cease-fire. AFP

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

The cease-fire in Gaza took effect Sunday three hours late because of Hamas's evasions of handing over the list of hostages to be released first. Following the Israeli government's announcement that everything was in order, Qatari authorities confirmed that the truce was beginning.

The Executive of Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the agreement would finally come into force at 9.15 GMT, and not at the 6.30 scheduled start due to thenon-compliances of the terrorist group. The latter, for its part, justified the delay by "complications on the ground and the continuation of the bombardments" by Israel this Sunday.

Netanyahu, cautious, suffers the departure of Ben Gvir's government

Netanyahu clarified in a televised message Saturday that this is "a temporary cease-fire" and that Israel reserves "the right to resume the war with U.S. support" and "with more force." In fact, its initiation again sowed doubts as Hamas delayed handing over the list of hostagesit was to release on Sunday itself, prompting the Israeli army to launch several strikes early in the morning against targets in northern and central Gaza.

In Israel, the deal generated divisions and the party of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, highly critical of the pact, announced it was leaving Netanyahu's coalition along with the other two members of his party's government.

In a statement, Ben Gvir called the "outrageous" cease-fire agreementa "capitulation to Hamas" and denounced what he called the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renunciation of [the Israeli army's] achievements [in the war]" in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu, however, retains a slim majority in the Israeli parliament despite the departures.

Hamas will release 33 hostages for 737 Palestinian prisoners

According to the agreed text, 33 hostages taken by Hamas terrorists during their attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 will be returned in the first phase of the truce, of 42 days. In the same period, 737 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli jails, according to the Israeli Justice Ministry.

A military official said that lthe release of hostages will take place at three points on Israel's borderwith Gaza, where they will be treated by medics and then transferred to hospitals.

Gazans take to the streets

For its part, Israel established a list of 95 Palestinian detainees who could be released as early as Sunday, mostly women and minors. Among the Palestinian prisoners who are part of the deal is Zakaria al-Zubeidi, former leader of the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the armed wing of President Mahmoud Abbas's Fatah party.

Following the confirmation, many Gazans took to the streets expressing their joy over the truce.Some were trying to return to their homes, AFP reports. "We spent the night gathering our things and were already on our way home when we heard the sound of shelling. We can't go home anymore, it's dangerous. I am devastated," said Mohamad Baraka, a displaced Palestinian, in southern Gaza.

The next phases of the cease-fire will be negotiated during this truce

This first phase should cement the way for a definitive end to more than 15 months of war unleashed by the Oct. 7 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history.

During this time alsothe modalities of the second, which should allow the release of the last hostages, before the third and final phase, dedicated to the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the bodies of the hostages who died in captivity, will be negotiated.

"Total cease-fire" and the entry of 600 trucks of aid

In addition to the hostage releases, the first phase of the agreement includes, according to U.S. President Joe Biden, "a total cease-fire," Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid, with the entry of 600 trucks.

TheHamas attack on October 7, 2023 led to thedeath of 1,210 people in Israel, mostly civilians. Of the 251 people kidnapped that day, 94 remain hostages in Gaza and, of these, 34 are reportedly dead, according to the Israeli military.