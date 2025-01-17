The Cuban regime frees a hundred political prisoners, among them opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 17 de enero, 2025

After four years in Cuban jails, opposition leader José Daniel Ferrer was released Thursday by the Cuban regime. Along with him another hundred political prisoners were released, according to AFP and the Cuban Observatory for Human Rights (OCDH).

Along with Ferrer, the OCDH reported that Luis Robles - detained on December 4, 2020 in Havana after demonstrating against state repression - and Yandier Garcia Labrada, a member of the Christian Liberation Movement, detained on October 6, 2020, were also released.

The Cuban Supreme People's Court has highlighted that the vast majority of the releases are given as conditional release, while six specific cases are by extrapenal license. This "extrapenal license" is an early release granted by the courts mainly for health reasons.

It is the first official figure released by authorities since Tuesday's announcement of an agreement negotiated with help from the Catholic Church for the release of 553 prisoners.

On Tuesday, the Cuban regime pledged to release these prisoners after U.S. President Joe Biden surprisingly announced the island's removal from the blacklist of countries sponsoring terrorism.

José Daniel Ferrer urges people not to be afraid

Shortly after his release from prison, José Daniel Ferrer called on Cubans not to be "afraid to confront" the communist government, because it is "increasingly scared" and "weaker," he said in statements to the Miami-based anti-Castro radio station Martí Noticias.

"Don't be afraid to fight for a free Cuba" nor "to work for a better future for all Cubans, so that we don't have to leave in search of freedom and better living conditions to other lands," the oppositionist added.

Declared a "prisoner of conscience" by Amnesty International in 2021, Ferrer was arrested when he tried to join the demonstrations of July 11, 2021 (J-11), the largest recorded on the island since the triumph of the revolution in 1959.

A month later, a court revoked the sentence of limited freedom he was serving and he was returned to prison to complete the original sentence of four years and six months he received in 2020 on charges of assault and other crimes against another opponent, which he denies.

Ferrer was part of the group of 75 prisoners of the so-called Black Spring of 2003, the biggest repressive wave launched against the opposition under Fidel Castro's government.

He was then sentenced to 25 years in prison and released in 2011 through the intermediation of the Catholic Church. He was one of the members of that group who declined to go into exile in exchange for his release.