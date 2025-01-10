Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom carried out a series of coordinated offensives against Houthi terrorist targets in Yemen on Friday.

Among the sites attacked by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were the Hijaz power plant in Sana'a, Yemen's capital, and the ports of Ras Issa and Hodeidah on the Arab country's western coast, the Israeli military reported.

The U.S. and U.K., meanwhile, carried out bombing raids on subway and Houthi Naval Force facilities in and around Sana'a and the port of Hodeidah, among other places.

The bombings come after Israel intercepted three drones launched by the Houthis in the span of one hour and following weeks of increased attacks by Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen against the Jewish state.

The meeting held by senior commanders of U.S. and Israeli forces



Notably, a meeting recently took place between Admiral Brad Cooper, deputy commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), and Amir Baram, deputy head of the IDF, in Israel to discuss a strategy to confront the Houthis, who have also been attacking merchant and terrorist ships belonging to the United States and other countries in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since war broke out in the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 massacre in 2023.

As agreed at the meeting, indicated Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post, the U.S. pledged to attack weapons facilities, command and control bases and subway sites, while Israel agreed to bomb Houthi economic facilities, such as ports, airports and power plants, among other targets.

The meeting took place after the Houthis launched another ballistic missile against Israel on Sunday.

A day after the meeting, the United States conducted a series of offensives against subway Houthi weapons depots in Yemen.

Netanyahu: 'The Houthis are paying and will continue to pay a high price'

Following the offensives, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "As we promised, the Houthis are paying and will continue to pay a high price for their aggression against us. Today we struck terrorist targets of the Houthi terrorist regime in the western coastal strip and deep inside Yemen."

"The Houthis are an extension of Iran and serve the terrorist objectives of the Iranian axis in the Middle East. They pose a danger to Israel and the entire region, including harm to global freedom of navigation," Netanyahu added.