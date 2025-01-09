Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 9 de enero, 2025

Three drones launched by Houthis from Yemen within an hour were intercepted Thursday by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Images shared on social media show one drone being intercepted by a fighter jet and another by a military helicopter.

The Houthis have launched 320 drones and 40 missiles since the start of the war in Gaza

Earlier, the IDF published a report on missile and drone launches carried out by the Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen, since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip against the Hamas terrorist group, which erupted after the October 7 massacre in 2023.

According to the report, the Houthis have launched some 320 drones, 100 of which were intercepted and two hits were reported. The others fell in open areas, did not enter Israeli territory or did not cause significant damage.

מצורף תיעוד של יירוט כלי הטיס הבלתי מאויש במרחב הים התיכון, ששוגר מתימן מוקדם יותר הערב pic.twitter.com/0n09PbYJvk — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 9, 2025

Regarding missiles, the IDF indicated that the Houthis have fired about 40, most of which were intercepted. They also added that in two cases the missiles hit the cities of Jaffa and Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

The IDF intercepted a missile this Sunday launched from Yemen.