A Hamas member admits that the group uses hospitals for terrorist activities and civilians as human shields

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared a video of an interrogation featuring a member of Hamas, who was arrested during a recent operation at Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, acknowledging that the radical Islamist group used the medical institution for terrorist activities and to use Gazan civilians as human shields.

The terrorist, named Anas Muhammad Faiz al-Sharif, explained that a large number of terrorists were hiding in the hospital because they believed Israeli forces would not attack it directly. "It is a safe place for them," he maintained.

"Since there are civilians and patients there, the army cannot bomb with planes," he said. He added that the terrorists were "moving equipment such as weapons and munitions, which were transported to and from the hospital, and reached observation posts and patrols that left every night from the hospital."

Faiz al-Sharif further stated that "inside the hospital, equipment, grenades and mortars were distributed for tank attacks, ambushes and for subway tunnels."

“Inside the hospital, they distribute the grenades and mortars equipment for attacking tanks, for ambush positions, and for tunnels underground…”



🎥This is part of the interrogation of Anas Muhammad Faiz Al-Sharif, a Hamas terrorist apprehended during our precise operational… pic.twitter.com/GCIuOJ2noU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 7, 2025

The Israeli operation in Kamal Adwan Hospital

Israeli forces carried out an operation in the hospital area in late December, during which they arrested more than 240 members of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including terrorists who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre.