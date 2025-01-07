China: Earthquake in Tibet leaves at least 95 people dead

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake shook the Chinese region of Tibet and left, for the moment, 95 dead and about 130 injured, in addition to causing significant damage to infrastructure.

"In total, 95 people were killed and 130 injured," the Xinhua news agency reported, in statements picked up by AFP.

The China Earthquake Networks Center, an agency under the Seismological Bureau, located the epicenter of the earthquake in Dingri County, very close to the border with Nepal, an area with high seismic activity.

Unlike the Chinese authorities, U.S. federal services estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1. It is the largest earthquake to occur in this region in the last five years.

From Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for "large-scale search and rescue efforts, minimizing casualties to the greatest extent possible, properly relocating affected residents and ensuring their safety and well-being in the winter."