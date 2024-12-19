Rand Paul suggests replacing Mike Johnson with Elon Musk as House speaker

Published by Juan Peñau Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

Speaker Mike Johnson is racing against the clock to push forward a budget bill that would prevent a government shutdown. However, both Donald Trump and his potential future administration are opposed to the main proposal currently before Congress.

Senator Rand Paul has sparked controversy with a proposal suggesting that Mike Johnson step down as House Speaker and hand the position over to Elon Musk, who he believes could better lead as the future head of government efficiency.

"The speaker of the House has no business being a member of Congress.... Nothing would upset the swamp more than electing Elon Musk...think about it...nothing is impossible. (not to mention the joy of watching the collective establishment, aka 'one-party,' lose its mind)," wrote conservative Senator Paul for Kentucky on his social networking site X profile.

Paul's proposal shouldn’t come as a surprise. The conservative is in favor of restricted budgets, something in line with the cuts job that Elon Musk will make in the future Trump administration.

Regarding the budget bill, Donald Trump wants to toss out the previously approved limit for the U.S. debt spending ceiling. Democrats are in full opposition to this measure in the budget bill.

Rand Paul's idea got a positive reception from some other conservative lawmakers, although the extent to which it is serious is unclear. Marjorie Taylor Green responded to Paul to assure him that she would support Musk's appointment as speaker of the House.

"DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency. The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way.”