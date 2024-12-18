Spain: Begoña Gómez, wife of President Pedro Sánchez, appears again before a judge in a corruption case

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

Begoña Gómez -wife of the president of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez- appeared again before the Justice this Wednesday to testify about a corruption case in which she is allegedly involved.

It is the second time that Gómez appears before the judge investigating her. Previously, she had to appear in court in July, an occasion on which she invoked her right not to testify. The wife of the socialist leader is allegedly involved in a case of corruption and influence peddling.

Unlike the first time, on this occasion Gómez did speak inside the court, but only to answer questions posed by her lawyer.

On the case for which his wife is being investigated, Sánchez also had to testify -in July and as a witness- before the court. Unlike Gómez, the Socialist leader was visited by the investigating judge at the Moncloa Palace, the seat of the Presidency of Spain, instead of having to go to court. As Gómez did in her first appearance, the president also did not answer the questions and filed a complaint against the judge.

The investigation into Gómez began several months ago, when several social organizations led by Manos Limpias filed a complaint against Sánchez's wife. The courts opened proceedings against the accused and the judicial process began.

Gómez is not the only person in the president's direct entourage who is under investigation. José Luis Ábalos, former transport minister of Sánchez, is in the judicial spotlight for allegedly co-leading a corruption scheme related to influence peddling, embezzlement of public funds and bribery. A case in which Sánchez himself could also be involved.