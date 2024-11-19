Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov dies at 39

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Renowned Russian dancer Vladimir Shklyarov has died at the age of 39. According to various media reports, representatives of the Mariinsky Theatre told the media that the actor had fallen from the fifth floor of a building in St. Petersburg.

Authorities are investigating the incident. The young man was taking "strong painkillers" and was just days away from undergoing complex spinal surgery.

"It is with profound sadness that the Mariinsky Theatre announces the untimely passing of principal dancer Vladimir Shklyarov. Mr Shklyarov, a beloved artist and audience favourite, died tragically on 16 November. His loss is deeply felt by the entire Mariinsky family and the wider ballet world," the institution wrote in an official statement.

Shklyaro, a critic of Vladimir Putin, was married to his partner, ballerina Maria Shklyarov, with whom he had two children. In 2022 he published a message criticizing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He maintained that he advocated peace.

"I am against the war in Ukraine. I am for the people, for a peaceful sky over my head. Politicians should be able to negotiate without shooting and killing civilians, that's what they are given tongue and head for. My grandfather, Anatoly Filimonovich, graduated from school in Ukraine with a gold medal. Great-grandmother Sonya lived all her life in Kiev. It is impossible to see everything that is happening today without tears. I want to dance. I want to love everyone - that's the purpose of my life - I don't want wars, no borders," the dancer wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, the theatre highlighted his work. It recalled that Shklyarov graced the Mariinsky stage for more than two decades and joined the company in 2003 after graduating from the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet.

"Mr. Shklyarov graced the Mariinsky stage for over two decades, joining the company in 2003 upon graduating from the Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet. He was promoted to principal dancer in 2011, captivating audiences with his expressive artistry and technical brilliance. His exceptional talent was recogni[z]ed with numerous awards, culminating in the prestigious title of [Honored] Artist of Russia in 2020," the theatre highlighted.

"Renowned for his versatility and captivating stage presence, Mr. Shklyarov excelled in a vast repertoire encompassing both classical and contemporary works. He was equally compelling as the noble Prince Désiré in The Sleeping Beauty and the rebellious youth in MacMillan's Manon. His performances were characteri[z]ed by an impeccable technique, dramatic intensity, and an innate musicality that made him a true artist of the stage," it added.