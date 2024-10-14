Zelenski accuses North Korea of sending troops to Russia

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenski warned of strengthening relations between North Korea and Russia by denouncing that Kim Jong Un's regime is sending troops to reinforce the Russian Army. The Kremlin denies such facts.

"We see the growing alliance between Russia and regimes like that of North Korea. This is no longer just about the transfer of weapons. It is, in fact, about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupying forces," the Ukrainian leader said in a video posted on social networks.

Zelenski reiterates his call for help to his allies

In his speech, Zelenski called on his allies to continue with their assistance to Ukraine before the enemies have the necessary capacity to counter any Ukrainian offensive.

"It’s entirely realistic to strengthen Ukraine’s position in the way necessary for a just peace. The time to act is now—before Russia and its allies adapt to our capabilities," he said.

"It is clear that, under these circumstances, our relations with partners need further development. The frontline requires stronger support. When we talk about increasing Ukraine’s long-range capabilities and more decisive supplies for our forces, it’s not just a list of military assets. It’s about intensifying pressure on the aggressor—pressure that Russia will not be able to withstand. And it’s about preventing an even greater war," Zelenski concluded.

A conflict heading towards its third anniversary

The war between Ukraine and Russia is heading into its third year. On February 24, 2022, Vladimir Putin decided to invade Ukraine with the aim of annexing Ukrainian territory to Russia, but not before sending thousands of soldiers to the border, something that involved a strong diplomatic tension in which not only Kiev and Moscow were involved, but also much of the rest of the world.

A conflict not seen on European soil since the Second World War and which has caused the death of hundreds of thousands of people, in addition to a large number of wounded and millions of people who have had to leave their homes to flee from danger so as not to be hit by projectiles.