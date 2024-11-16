Biden says that the world is facing 'a moment of significant political change' during visit to Peru

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

On Friday, U.S. President, Joe Biden warned of a new era of political change as he held his last meeting with key allies at an Asia-Pacific summit marked by Donald Trump's return to power.

"We have now reached a moment of significant political change," Biden said as he met with the leaders of Japan and South Korea in Lima on the sidelines of APEC.

The president also met with his Peruvian counterpart, Dina Boluarte.

"For nearly two centuries, the U.S. and Peru have shared strong ties in the areas of diplomacy, development, security, democracy, counter-narcotics, and climate," Biden said after their meeting. "Today, President Dina Boluarte Zegarra and I met to discuss further deepening the relationship between our countries."

For nearly two centuries, the U.S. and Peru have shared strong ties in the areas of diplomacy, development, security, democracy, counter-narcotics, and climate.



Today, President Dina Boluarte Zegarra and I met to discuss further deepening the relationship between our countries. pic.twitter.com/AVv8eyIxz2 — President Biden (@POTUS) November 15, 2024

Biden noted that it would likely be his last meeting with this group, which he has promoted over the past year as a counterweight to North Korea.

The president added that the trilateral alliance "is built to last." "That's my hope and my expectation," he said.

Biden also warned of North Korea's "dangerous and destabilizing cooperation" with Russia, amid growing concern about Pyongyang sending nuclear-armed troops to fight Ukraine.

The White House said the three leaders would announce the creation of a secretariat to formalize the alliance launched last year at a summit at Camp David.

"We will focus on making sure that we have institutionalized the trilateral to be an enduring feature of U.S. policy," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters traveling with Biden on Thursday.

Sullivan said he, too, expects the group to survive Trump's second term.

"We fully expect it to continue under the next administration, although, of course, they will make their own decisions," he said.

Biden's trip to the APEC summit in Peru and the G20 summit in Brazil next week has been overshadowed by the Republican tycoon's Nov. 5 victory.