Russian military ship with hypersonic missiles conducted military exercises in the English Channel

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

The warship Admiral Golovko sailed through the English Channel between the United Kingdom and France, as confirmed by British media outlet The Telegraph following a report from the official Russian agency TASS. According to the reports, the military vessel carried out a series of training exercises during its passage.

The Admiral Golovko is equipped with the advanced Zircon hypersonic missiles, which Russian officials claim have a range of up to 600 miles (about 1,000 km) and travel as speeds that render them invisible to radar. In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu stated that these missiles are "capable of overcoming any current or upcoming anti-aircraft defense system."

The warship has been underway since November 2. During its passage near Great Britain, it was reportedly escorted by the HMS Iron Duke. According to the same official sources, it is now in the Atlantic Ocean.