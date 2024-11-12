Illegitimate Afghanistan's Taliban regime invited by the UN to COP29

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de noviembre, 2024

Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping are just some of the many world leaders who have turned their backs on the United Nations (U.N.) and will not attend COP29. However, the climate summit, which began on Nov. 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan, will include the presence of the Taliban regime of Afghanistan for the first time. The terrorist regime will have a voice and vote on the matter at hand thanks to the invitation of the body led by António Guterres.

"A delegation of the Afghan government will be in Baku," said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, in statements picked up by AFP.

Although this is the first time the Taliban will attend COP29, they had been invited to attend climate summits before, but had never managed to obtain a visa to attend.

Before traveling to Baku, the terrorists expressed concern over climate change, which they defined as "a humanitarian issue." "We call on the international community not to link climate change issues with politics," said Zainulabedine Abid, the Taliban regime's No. 2 in command.

Economic benefits for the Taliban

At COP29, the main issue to be discussed is the redistribution of funds so that less developed countries can meet the goals linked to climate change. This money will come from the taxpayers of all the nations that make up the U.N.

One of these less developed countries is Afghanistan, which would benefit economically if a refinancing deal is agreed upon. The Taliban regime has therefore insisted that world leaders help them. "Our request to the United Nations, to the big powers, to the rich countries and to the countries where the gases come from is to help us improve our environment and serve our people," said Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister, from Baku.

To date, no country in the world has officially recognized the Taliban as rulers in Afghanistan. Only a few nations, such as Russia and China, accept them as interim governors.