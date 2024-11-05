Spain: At least 89 missing in the floods

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de noviembre, 2024

Authorities reported that the number of people missing due to DANA is now at 89. In addition, it was also learned that there are 62 bodies recovered by rescue workers that have not yet been identified.

"The ante mortem offices set up by the National Police and the Civil Guard in collaboration with forensic doctors recorded at 8 p.m. this Tuesday 89 cases of active missing persons due to DANA and subsequent floods that affected the province of Valencia last October 29, according to figures from the Data Integration Center (CID)," wrote the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community in a statement.

Similarly, authorities explained that these active cases of disappearance correspond exclusively to the complaints where relatives have provided special information and provided biological samples that allow the subsequent identification of their relatives.

"According to the latest report from the CID, received at 8 p.m. this Tuesday, forensic experts have carried out 195 autopsies on deceased persons from DANA, the same number of those that have been admitted to the morgue of the City of Justice of Valencia. Of that total, 133 have been fully identified. Of these identifications, 119 have been achieved by fingerprint analysis and the remaining 14 by comparing DNA samples," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the provisional death toll from the catastrophe has risen to 219, with 214 in the Valencia region alone, the most affected.