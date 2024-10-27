Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami leaves at least 110 dead

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de octubre, 2024

Tropical Storm Trami has already left at least 110 people dead in the Philippines. As reported by the country's authorities, emergency teams are still searching for dozens of people who are missing.

"A higher death toll is possible in the coming days as rescue teams are able to reach places that were previously isolated," Edgar Posada, a senior Philippine government official, said in remarks picked up by AFP.

So far, the Batangas region near the capital of Manila is the worst-hit in terms of damage and loss of life. Authorities have counted 60 dead.

Another of the hardest-hit regions was Bicol, where 41 people have lost their lives.

Since arriving in the Philippines on Oct. 24, Trami has left behind abundant flooding and landslides that caused significant structural damage. The Philippine government launched an evacuation plan to bring more than half a million residents to safety.