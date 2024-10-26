White House calls for restraint from Iran to end hostilities

Published by Juan Carlos Téllez Verified by 26 de octubre, 2024

The United States on Saturday urged Iran to stop attacking Israel to break the cycle of violence, after Israel launched strikes against the Islamic Republic in retaliation for the ayatollah regime's missile strike.

“We urge Iran to cease its attacks on Israel so that this cycle of fighting can end without further escalation,” U.S. National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett told reporters.

The Israeli army confirmed the beginning of its retaliation against Iran after the missile attacks launched by the Iranian regime at the beginning of the month.

The Israel Defense Forces detailed in its first statement that the “precise strikes” are aimed against Iranian “military targets.” They recalled that the strikes come in response to “months of attacks” from Iran and its proxies in the area.

London also calls for an end to the attacks

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said Iran should not respond to the wave of Israeli strikes, urging restraint on all sides.

“I am clear that Israel has the right to defend itself against Iranian aggression. I’m equally clear that we need to avoid further regional escalation and urge all sides to show restraint. Iran should not respond,” he said, speaking at a press conference in Samoa, where he has been attending a Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The fact is that, prior to these statements, the Israeli army had already announced that it had ended its attack against military targets in Iran. However, the Israel Defense Forces stated that the State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens in case the Iranian regime continues to attack the country and its inhabitants.

Iran intensifies its threat

On Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli bombings on its territory and used the occasion to reiterate its threats, citing self-defense as the justification. The Iranian army, in a statement quoted by state television, announced the death of two Iranian military personnel in Saturday's bombings and called for a possible counter-offensive.

In a statement issued on Saturday, October 26, it claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, invoking its inherent right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the UN Charter, believes it is both entitled and obligated to respond to foreign acts of aggression.