Putin doubles down on his alliance with Xi Jinping during BRICS Summit

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Vladimir Putin highlighted his relationship with Xi Jinping during the BRICS summit. After a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Putin stressed that he wants to strengthen relations with China in a bid to stand up to the United States.

"Russian-Chinese cooperation in world affairs acts as one of the stabilizing factors in the global arena. ... We intend to further increase coordination on all multilateral platforms, to ensure global security and a just world order," he said.

Putin's position was ratified by Xi.

"The world is undergoing profound changes, unprecedented in a century. The international situation is chaotic, ... but I am firmly convinced that the deep friendship that binds China and Russia from generation to generation will not change," Xi said after meeting Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Neither side spoke publicly about their potential points of contention. Meanwhile, Jinping called for there to be no escalation of fighting in Ukraine.

"The crisis in Ukraine is prolonged. ... We must adhere to the three principles of no spillover of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no adding fuel to the fire," Xi told Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders.

One of the objectives pursued by the organizers of the summit is to demonstrate that Russia is not isolated from the world economy. In fact, Putin assured that a "multipolar world order" is being formed. He maintained that this is irreversible.

"The process of forming a multipolar world order is underway, it is a dynamic and irreversible process," Putin told the leaders gathered in the city of Kazan, including the Indian prime minister and the leader of China.