Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria causes a hundred deaths

Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

At least 94 people were killed and about 50 injured in northern Nigeria by the explosion of a fuel tanker on Tuesday night, police announced Wednesday.

The truck was involved in an accident on a road in Jigawa state and many of the victims were hit by the blast as they approached to collect fuel, police spokesman Lawan Shiisu Adam told AFP.

"So far we have confirmation of 94 dead and about 50 injured," the spokesman said.

Following the accident in Majia town, residents crowded around the vehicle to collect the spilled fuel, Adam reported.

The spokesman explained that police arrived at the scene and attempted to dissuade them, but the officers were "overwhelmed."

Explosions of tanker trucks are common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, where roads are poorly maintained and people try to extract fuel when an accident occurs.