Netanyahu assures U.S. that Israel will not attack Iranian oil or nuclear facilities

Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, told the Biden administration that the Israeli military is prepared to attack Iranian military facilities and not oil or nuclear facilities, according to two senior U.S. officials who spoke on anonymity with the Washington Post.

According to the report, Netanyahu spoke with President Joe Biden after several weeks and privately confirmed that his plan is to strike Iran's military facilities following the most recent missile strikes ordered by Tehran against Israel.

Netanyahu's words suggest that Israel will opt for a more limited and moderate counterattack, apparently seeking to avoid further escalation in a context of high tension in the Middle East. According to the Washington Post, officials in Washington received the Israeli leader's plan with great optimism and relief.

In recent weeks, the troubled region has seen how the decades-long war between Israel and Iran could erupt into a full-frontal military confrontation at any time after the latest cross-strikes.

According to economic analysts, an Israeli attack on Iran's oil facilities could trigger changes in energy prices, directly affecting the United States and the world.

Likewise, geopolitical experts agree that an Israeli attack against Iran's nuclear research program could be catastrophic enough to clear any red lines not yet crossed in Israel's conflict with Tehran.

The war situation in the Middle East comes at a very complex time for Washington, just weeks before the presidential election of 2024.

For months now, the White House has actively sought a cease-fire in Gaza, a stance that has led to friction and disagreements between Netanyahu and Biden.

However, Washington has positioned itself much more sympathetic to Israel with its incursion into Lebanon and its open front with the terrorist group Hezbollah, backed by Iran as well as Hamas.

For the time being, President Biden was publicly clear that he would not support an Israeli attack on nuclear facilities. But, in recent days, Washington approved the delivery of new air defense systems for Israel to defend itself against its enemies.