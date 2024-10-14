The US reinforces its support for Israel with the deployment of an anti-missile system and about 100 soldiers

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

The Pentagon announced Sunday the deployment of an advanced missile defense system, known as THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), along with approximately 100 U.S. troops to operate it in Israel. The move marks the first U.S. troop deployment to Israel since the attacks perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

According to a statement from Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, President Joe Biden issued the order and asked Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III to coordinate the deployment of the system and its operating equipment. The decision comes against a backdrop of growing conflict in the Middle East to reinforce Israel's defense against possible ballistic missile attacks, especially after the recent launch of some 200 missiles by Iran against Israel on October 1.

The THAAD system, designed to intercept short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, provides Israel with an additional layer of protection for its cities, troops and strategic installations.

"This action underscores the United States’ ironclad commitment to the defense of Israel, and to defend Americans in Israel, from any further ballistic missile attacks by Iran," Ryder said.

THAAD system arrives in Israel

A senior U.S. military official noted that the THAAD system and the necessary troops are expected to arrive in Israel in about a week. However, the specific location and exact date these advanced defenses will be operational have not yet been confirmed.

The THAAD system typically consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 49 interceptors, radio equipment and a sophisticated radar system. A team of 95 soldiers is required for effective operation, and this deployment is expected to provide Israel with a key backup in defending its cities, troops and infrastructure from ballistic missile threats.

Expansion of U.S. military presence in the Middle East

This missile defense deployment is not the only recent U.S. step in support of Israel. Late last month, the Pentagon announced the dispatch of several thousand additional troops to the Middle East in response to the escalating fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed militant group in Lebanon. An estimated 2,000 to 3,000 U.S. troops will be deployed to the region to support defensive operations and mitigate possible Iranian responses.