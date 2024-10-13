Hezbollah launches drone strike against Israel, killing four soldiers and wounding over 60

Israeli police from the scene of the attack in Binyamina Oren Ziv / AFP

This Sunday, the terrorist group Hezbollah launched the most lethal attack against Israel since the Hamas terrorist invasion of October 7.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, a Hezbollah drone snuck into Israeli territory and hit a military base adjacent to Binyamin, a town north of Tel Aviv that is about 40 miles from the Lebanese border.

The Israeli military said the unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, killed four soldiers, and seven others suffered serious injuries from the blast and shrapnel. Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom reported that the attack left 60 wounded.

According to preliminary Israeli media reports, two drones were launched from Lebanon. The Army claimed that one of the vehicles was intercepted. The IDF is now investigating the security breach.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility and said the attack targeted a military camp.

The terrorist group also acknowledged that the action was in retaliation for Israeli attacks in Lebanon last Thursday, where 22 people were killed, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, which also reported 117 wounded.

Before Sunday's attack, on Saturday, during the Israeli holiday of Yom Kippur, another Hezbollah drone struck a suburb of Tel Aviv but only caused damage and left no injuries.

Following the attack, the terrorist group threatened to increase its attacks against Israel if the IDF continues its incursions into Lebanon.

The terrorist group, backed by the Iranian regime, vowed to Israel "that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our noble and dear people."

Prior to the drone strike, Israel reported that, over the past month, 25 rockets and missiles were fired at Israeli cities and forces by Hezbollah from United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) posts.

The attack came hours after the United States announced that it would send a new air defense system to Israel to help bolster its missile protection.

Washington also announced that it would send the troops needed to operate the new defense system.

Israel, meanwhile, is already at war in Gaza and Lebanon against Hamas and Hezbollah, two groups backed by Iran, which attacked Israel with missiles earlier this month and is awaiting retaliation by Israeli forces.