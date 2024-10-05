U.S. launched air and naval strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Photo released by the U.S. Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) of aircraft carriers and missile destroyers sailing in formation in the Red Sea. AFP Photo / US Navy - DVIDS .

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 4 de octubre, 2024

This Friday, the U.S. military conducted a series of air and naval strikes directed at Houthi targets in Yemen, focusing on weapons systems, bases and other equipment used by the Iranian-backed rebels. Army Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that 15 targets in Houthi-controlled areas were bombed, including offensive military capabilities of the group.

Among the sites attacked were the Hodeida airport, a strategic port city, as well as the Katheib military base, also under Houthi control. Additional attacks were reported in the capital, Sana'a, and in Dhamar province. So far, no information on possible damage or casualties is available.

"These actions were taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S., coalition, and merchant vessels," CENTCOM assured.

Growing tension

The strikes come against a backdrop of rising tension, following Houthi threats to "escalating military operations" against Israel, following the apparent downing of a US military drone in Yemeni airspace. Last week, the group claimed an attack on US warships in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where they fired more than half a dozen ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and two drones, all intercepted by Navy destroyers, according to US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Campaign against merchant ships

Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas last October, the Houthis have attacked more than 80 merchant ships with missiles and drones, justifying these acts as a show of support for the Palestinians. They have captured one ship and sunk two during this campaign, resulting in the deaths of four sailors. Although they claim their attacks are aimed at ships linked to Israel, the United States or the United Kingdom, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some that were bound for Iran.