Houthis claim to have shot down U.S. drone

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

The Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorist group in Yemen, claimed responsibility for shooting down another U.S-made. MQ-9 Reaper drone, the Associated Press reported.

Videos posted on social media show what appears to be a surface-to-air missile strike and flaming wreckage strewn on the ground from what appears to be a drone, as well as a group of Houthis surrounding the alleged drone that the terrorists claimed to have shot down.

The Houthis claim they shot down another American drone overnight pic.twitter.com/5CqTlCoq5c — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 16, 2024

The incident reportedly occurred in the Dhamar province in southwestern Yemen.

The U.S. military has not yet spoken out on the matter.

It should be noted that the Houthis have exaggerated about the success of their ship attacks in the Red Sea, especially in the context of the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

General Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, said the drone shot down was an MQ-9, although he did not provide a detailed explanation. He added that it was the third drone hit by the terrorist group in a week. However, the previous alleged strikes were not supported by audiovisual or other forms of evidence.