Houthis release footage of how they blew up an oil tanker in the Red Sea, creating a potential ecological catastrophe

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

The Houthis, the Iranian-backed Yemeni terrorist group, shared images of how they denoted explosives on the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion, which was recently intercepted by Yemeni radicals in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, potentially leading to an environmental disaster.

The 900-foot-long ship departed from Iraq and was headed for a port near Athens, with 150,000 tons of crude oil on board.

The crew of the Sounion, consisting of 23 Filipinos and two Russians, was rescued by a ship from the European Union's Aspides mission.

Footage released by the Houthis showed the terrorists preparing and executing multiple synchronized explosions on the deck of the ship, causing the hydrocarbon cargo to burn.

The maritime agency UKMTO claimed last week that the vessel was attacked on Aug. 21 by gunfire fired from the Yemeni city of Hodeida. The Houthis claimed they carried out the initial offensive with drones and missiles.

The operation to rescue the vessel's crew came a day after the Iranian representation to the U.N. said the Houthis had agreed to a temporary truce in order to allow the tanker to be rescued.

Mohamed Abdel Salam, spokesman for the Houthis, maintained on X that after communication with several international parties, some European, they were allowed to tow the tanker.

Aspides indicated on Thursday on X that the Sounion had been on fire since Aug. 23, with several fires observed on the main deck. It added that there was no oil leak and that the ship was not drifting.

The mission said it was preparing to facilitate all necessary actions in order to avoid an environmental catastrophe.

The Houthis have attacked a significant number of ships in the Red Sea



Since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza following the Oct. 7 massacre, the Houthis have attacked a significant number of vessels with missiles and drones, posing a danger not only to crew members, but also to international trade and the environment.

While Euro News reported that since the beginning of the war in Gaza, the Houthis have perpetrated more than 80 attacks, the terrorist group's leader, Abdelmalek al Huti, recently claimed that 182 vessels have been attacked by the radical Islamist organization.