Hezbollah planned another massacre in Israel set to occur just days after the October 7 attack

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was recently killed by Israel, planned to carry out a massacre similar to the one orchestrated by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups on October 7. This was intended to take place just days after the brutal attack in the south of the Jewish State, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesman's Unit reported.

IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari revealed Hezbollah's plan to occupy the Galilee region of northern Israel in a brief public statement in Hebrew and English.

Hagari claimed that during that time, the Radwan Force, Hezbollah's special operations unit, was deployed in southern Lebanon, near the border with northern Israel.

According to the plan revealed by the IDF, about 2,400 Hezbollah terrorists were prepared to descend into subway tunnels, cross the border and invade northern Israel.

Hagari said that Hezbollah had spent years constructing and equipping infrastructure in preparation for the invasion.

In addition, the IDF showed a group of reporters dozens of weapons recovered by Israeli forces from Hezbollah tunnels and bunkers, including assault rifles, anti-tank rocket launchers, mines and mortars.

Speaking to reporters at the site where the weaponry was displayed, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that all of these weapons were planned to be used to attack, assassinate and kidnap Israeli civilians.

The IDF claimed that before officially carrying out land incursions into southern Lebanon, Israeli troops had already conducted secret operations across the border and succeeded in destroying a large number of Hezbollah positions and tunnels.

It was during these raids, which have been ongoing since the war broke out following the October 7 massacre, that the IDF managed to push back the Radwan Force and prevent a brutal attack on Israeli civilians in the north of the country.