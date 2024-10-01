Terrorist attack in Tel Aviv leaves at least six dead and several others injured, some in critical condition

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

A shooting in Jaffa (Tel Aviv) has left at least four dead and seven wounded, Israeli authorities said. According to initial investigations, two gunmen, that were neutralized, opened fire on the crowd in a terrorist attack.

"Terrorist attack in Jaffa - Tel Aviv - Six civilians confirmed dead and nine others wounded in a stabbing and shooting attack by two terrorists," Israeli security forces reported in X.