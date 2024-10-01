Mark Rutte takes over as new NATO Secretary General

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Mark Rutte, former prime minister of the Netherlands, is the new secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The organization describes him as a strong advocate of global and transatlantic cooperation.

"Mark Rutte took office as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 14th Secretary General on 1 October 2024. As a former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mr Rutte has a distinguished record of domestic and international achievements including security, defence, employment and social affairs, and economics. He is a strong supporter of global and transatlantic cooperation," NATO wrote in a statement published on its official website.

Similarly, the organization recalled that Rutte joined NATO after a distinguished national and international career. The new secretary general served as prime minister of the Netherlands for nearly 14 years, from October 2010 to July 2024.

"During this time, he presided over four coalition governments, proving his ability to forge consensus without compromising on his values," the international organization highlighted.

In addition, NATO explained that "the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (MH17) by Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014 marked a turning point in Rutte's tenure as prime minister and cemented his conviction that no country can respond alone to today's interconnected security threats: together we are stronger."

After formally taking office, Rutte said in remarks picked up by AFP that he intends to step up support for Ukraine from the organization's member countries and bring that country ever closer to NATO. He argued that there can be no lasting security in Europe without a strong and independent Ukraine.

The new NATO secretary-general said that in addition to Ukraine, his list of priorities includes maintaining the alliance's strength and expanding its ties with the European Union and with countries "that share our interests and values."

In addition, Rutte noted that he is not concerned about the results of the upcoming U.S. election. He maintained that he knows both candidates "very well" and expects to work productively with whoever wins.