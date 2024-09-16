Huw Edwards avoids jail time after child pornography scandal

Published by Rosana Rábago SainzAFP Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

A British court sentenced star BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards to six months in jail, suspended for two years, following his involvement in a child pornography scandal nearly a year ago.

With this sentence, BBC's 10 o'clock news anchor of 20 years avoids prison and will only serve those six months in jail if he offends again within two years.

Following this scandal that led to his departure from the British public broadcaster just over a year ago, Edwards, 63, pleaded guilty to "making indecent images of children," in July of this year, which spared him a long public trial.

The broadcaster, who has covered the U.K.'s most important events on air since the early 2000s, faced as many as 10-years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime a few months ago.

However, the judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London accepted the prosecution's submissions, which highlighted his psychological problems and the "sincere remorse" he expressed.

"Your reputation is in tatters," Judge Paul Goldspring told the defendant as he handed down sentence where, along with the six-month jail term, he must also enter the sex offender registry for seven years, meaning that during that period of time he must notify police of where he lives and if he leaves home for more than a week.

During the hearing, Edwards' lawyer, Philip Evans, said his client recognized the "repugnant nature" of the images he had received and was "deeply remorseful."

"He betrayed the inestimable trust of many people," he added. Edwards only spoke at the beginning of the hearing to confirm his identity.

The case had a huge impact in the U.K. In early August, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was "shocked and dismayed."

Edwards made headlines in 2023 when the tabloid The Sun reported that he had paid a teenager in exchange for photographs of a sexual nature, after which he was suspended by the BBC.

According to the open investigation against Edwards, he was in contact via WhatsApp with a man who sent him 41 images of child pornography, some of which show a child aged between 7 and 9 years old, received between December 2020 and August 2021.

The images had been "clearly sent with Mr. Edwards' agreement," the prosecution detailed in statements reported by the BBC.

However, Edwards' lawyer claimed that his client had only received these images, without sharing them and, therefore, his sentence should be less.