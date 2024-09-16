Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media
57 days and counting

SINCE KAMALA HARRIS' LAST PRESS CONFERENCE

Video: a candidate for mayor of Sao Paulo assaults another during a televised debate

The images of José Luiz Datena's "chair punch" against Pablo Marçal quickly went viral.

Agresión en un debate por la Alcaldía de Sao Paulo

Aggression in a debate for mayor of Sao Paulo.YouTube/UOL.

Published by
Santiago Ospital

Topics:

A candidate for mayor of Sao Paulo, one of the most populated cities in the world, punched an opponent in the middle of a TV debate on Sunday night.

In images of the 'chair punch,' it can be seen how José Luiz Datena, of the PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party), hits Pablo Marçal, of the PRTB, with a chair, after the latter named a sexual harassment case against the primeo that ended up being dismissed.

Marçal was transported to the hospital and Datena was expelled from the debate.

tracking