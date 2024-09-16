Video: a candidate for mayor of Sao Paulo assaults another during a televised debate

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

A candidate for mayor of Sao Paulo, one of the most populated cities in the world, punched an opponent in the middle of a TV debate on Sunday night.

In images of the 'chair punch,' it can be seen how José Luiz Datena, of the PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party), hits Pablo Marçal, of the PRTB, with a chair, after the latter named a sexual harassment case against the primeo that ended up being dismissed.

Marçal was transported to the hospital and Datena was expelled from the debate.