Biden resists calls to allow Ukraine to fire U.S. missiles at Russia

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 14 de septiembre, 2024

Joe Biden is resisting pressure to allow the use of long-range U.S. missiles inside Russian territory. The Democrat's position comes despite the existence of a plan for the use of Storm Shadows, an Anglo-French cruise missile with a maximum range of about 250 km (155 miles).

"The Biden administration is concerned that doing the same for ATACMS missiles, manufactured in the US, could escalate the wars in both Ukraine and the Middle East," explained The Telegraph, which released this information.

Meanwhile, it was learned that the president met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington DC to discuss lifting the ban on the use of Storm Shadow missiles outside Ukraine, in place since they were first supplied to Volodymyr Zelensky in May last year.

However, the leaders have made no official comment on their decision on the issue.

Ukraine, according to Telegraph, "argues that allowing the missiles to be fired into Russian territory would allow it to disrupt Vladimir Putin’s supply lines, and could target Russian glide bombers used to attack Ukrainian forces on the front line."

Despite the speculation, intelligence sources told the New York Times that there are doubts in the White House about allowing Ukraine to use both Storm Shadows and ATACMS.