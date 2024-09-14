Putin threatens war against NATO if the West allows Ukraine to use long-range missiles

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de septiembre, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia will go to war with NATO countries if the West lifts restrictions on the use of long-range missiles in Ukraine. This warning comes at a time of increasing international pressure and in the wake of a recent military aviation incident that has escalated tensions between Russia and Western nations.

Putin argued that if U.S. restrictions are lifted, Ukraine could use long-range missiles to strike inside Russia, which he said would amount to a declaration of war by NATO. "This will mean that NATO countries — the United States and European countries — are at war with Russia. And if this is the case, then, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, we will make appropriate decisions in response to the threats that will be posed to us," he stated.

Aviation incident and military response

Putin's warning coincided with the sighting of Russian military aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) detected and intercepted the Russian aircraft, although none violated U.S. or Canadian airspace.

"This Russian activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence," NORAD reported in an X release.

Crucial dialogues and doubts about military impact

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, arrived in Washington, D.C., for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. Their conversation is likely to focus on the use of Western weapons in the Ukraine conflict and whether missile restrictions should be lifted. Meanwhile, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin doubts that allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles will significantly change the course of the war.